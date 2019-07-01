Cricket now offering big-screen LG Stylo 5

Prepaid wireless service provider Cricket recently began offering a new LG smartphone as part of its handset selection. The LG Stylo 5 is a successor to last year’s Stylo 4 and features a number of similar traits.

Priced $230, the LG Stylo 5 runs Android 9 Pie and houses a 6.2-inch display and 13-megapixel camera. The battery is a 3500mAh power source which is slightly improved over the last iteration.

Other specifications include a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, 32GB internal storage, microSD expansion card slot, and a USB Type C port for charging. Being this is a Stylo model, it also boasts a stylus which can be used for jotting notes, writing, or doodling

Cricket indicates it’s the first carrier to carry the Stylo 5 in the US which signals to us that it will arrive at other providers. Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Metro are likely candidates to support the device.

Cricket sells the LG Stylo 5 in an exclusive Blonde Rose color as well as a Platinum Gray. Both versions are $230 and can be paired with a number of Cricket rate plans