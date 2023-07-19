With the 2023 Back to School season approaching, parents, teachers, and students are preparing for the academic year ahead. However, the increasing costs of technology in school supply lists have become a significant concern for many families.

In response to these challenges, Cricket Wireless is stepping up to help parents stress less and save more by offering free smartphones when activating a new line of service on their $60/mo. unlimited plan.

Why Deals on Phones Matter

The rising prominence of technology in education means that smartphones are no longer just a luxury but a necessity for students. However, the cost of purchasing a new smartphone can be prohibitive for many families, making it difficult for students to keep up with the evolving educational landscape.

Cricket Wireless recognizes this issue and is taking significant steps to alleviate the financial strain on parents during the Back to School season.

By offering selected smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Moto G Stylus 5G, TCL 30Z, Cricket Innovate E 5G, or Cricket Icon 4 for free upon activating a new line of service, Cricket Wireless is making technology more accessible to families on a budget.

Budget-Friendly Solutions

As parents gear up for the Back to School season, Cricket Wireless’s deals on phones offer much-needed relief for those looking to equip their children with essential tools without breaking the bank. The $1 initial payment option for devices priced over $149.99 through Cricket’s Phone Payment Plan by Progressive Leasing provides a flexible payment solution for qualified customers, allowing them to acquire smartphones with ease.

Moreover, Cricket Wireless also encourages responsible money management through partnerships with the Acorns saving and investment app. Cricket customers receive a $20 initial bonus investment to their Acorns account upon signing up, and paying Cricket bills with the linked Acorns card earns an additional $1 in the Acorns account each month. These value-added services further empower families to prioritize their finances and make well-informed choices.

Backpack Design Contest and More

Complementing their focus on phone deals, Cricket Wireless has launched the Backpack Design Contest to engage communities, support teachers, and inspire creativity among students. Aspiring designers can submit their designs for a chance to win cash prizes, a tablet, and a backpack with their winning design. Teachers nominated by the design winners will also receive rewards, fostering a sense of community and appreciation for educators.