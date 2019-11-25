Cricket tempts new customers with special $40 Unlimited BYOD plan

It's $15 cheaper than the normal plan, plus data isn't slowed

Cricket recently began offering a special plan for potential subscribers who plan to keep their existing device.

Available through January 30, 2020, the carrier’s new special $40 “Unlimited BYOD” plan is a limited time offer with a discounted price and the fastest LTE speeds offered. All one has to do is bring their current phone to Cricket.

Indeed, this isn’t offered to existing customers, only those who switch from another carrier. What’s more, it’s not available to those who might switch from AT&T.

READ: Which prepaid carrier has the best $40 plan?

Normally, it’s $55 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data. And even then, data speeds are limited to 3Mbps with video streaming at SD quality.

Under the Unlimited BYOD promotional plan, customers get full speed access to the network, but video streams are still at standard definition.

If you have an unlocked phone and are considering a switch this season, it’s hard to argue with what Cricket has today.

