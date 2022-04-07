Cricket Wireless on Thursday announced the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are coming to the prepaid carrier starting April 8. Priced $190 and $140, respectively, they feature big screens and even bigger batteries.
Customers looking for a clean Android build with nice customization features may be interested in checking either of the phones out.
While the two handsets share a number of specifications in common, they speak to slightly different demographics. The Moto G Stylus is more for your productivity and notetaking needs while the Moto G Power is built to last with a three-day battery.
Moto G Stylus (2022)
- Built-In Stylus: Sketch freely, add handwritten notes to photos and edit images with pinpoint precision using the built-in stylus.
- Elevated Views: See your favorite entertainment, sketches and more come to life on the 6.8″ Max Vision FHD+ display that stretches from edge to edge for an ultra-wide view.
- Two-Day Battery: Work, study, and game on the go without any worries thanks to the 5000mAh battery that lasts up to has up to two days on a single charge.
- Find Your Best Angle: Take high-resolution portraits, ultra-wide images, extreme close-ups, and selfies with the dual-capture multipurpose 50 MP triple camera system.
- Powerful Performance: Get the power needed to create effortlessly with the octa-core processor and enjoy plenty of room for notes, sketches, games and more with 128 GB of built-in storage available
Moto G Power (2022)
- Charged Up: Feel comfortable on the go without a charger with a massive 5000mAh battery that can go up to three days on a single charge.
- Big Screen: Bring games, video chats and more to life through the 6.5” Max Vision HD+ display with maximum viewing thanks to a 20:9 aspect ratio.
- Crystal-Clear Views: Take the perfect shot from multiple angles with the 50 MP triple camera system, equipped with Quad Pixel technology for incredibly sharp and bright images.
- Expandable Storage: Capture and save life’s best moments with the 64GB built-in storage that can be expanded up to 512GB with a micro-SD card.
- Water-repellent design: No longer worry about spills and splashes thanks to a water-repellent design.
- Safety and Protection: Securely unlock your phone with just a touch on the fingerprint reader or through face recognition via the front camera.
Cricket Wireless is a prepaid carrier that utilizes AT&T’s wireless network. It currently offers unlimited rate plans for as low as $25 per line for a four-line account.