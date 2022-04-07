Cricket Wireless on Thursday announced the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are coming to the prepaid carrier starting April 8. Priced $190 and $140, respectively, they feature big screens and even bigger batteries.

Customers looking for a clean Android build with nice customization features may be interested in checking either of the phones out.

While the two handsets share a number of specifications in common, they speak to slightly different demographics. The Moto G Stylus is more for your productivity and notetaking needs while the Moto G Power is built to last with a three-day battery.

Moto G Stylus (2022)

Sketch freely, add handwritten notes to photos and edit images with pinpoint precision using the built-in stylus.

See your favorite entertainment, sketches and more come to life on the 6.8″ Max Vision FHD+ display that stretches from edge to edge for an ultra-wide view.

Work, study, and game on the go without any worries thanks to the 5000mAh battery that lasts up to has up to two days on a single charge.

Take high-resolution portraits, ultra-wide images, extreme close-ups, and selfies with the dual-capture multipurpose 50 MP triple camera system.

Take high-resolution portraits, ultra-wide images, extreme close-ups, and selfies with the dual-capture multipurpose 50 MP triple camera system. Powerful Performance: Get the power needed to create effortlessly with the octa-core processor and enjoy plenty of room for notes, sketches, games and more with 128 GB of built-in storage available

Moto G Power (2022)

Feel comfortable on the go without a charger with a massive 5000mAh battery that can go up to three days on a single charge.

Bring games, video chats and more to life through the 6.5" Max Vision HD+ display with maximum viewing thanks to a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Take the perfect shot from multiple angles with the 50 MP triple camera system, equipped with Quad Pixel technology for incredibly sharp and bright images.

Capture and save life's best moments with the 64GB built-in storage that can be expanded up to 512GB with a micro-SD card.

No longer worry about spills and splashes thanks to a water-repellent design.

Securely unlock your phone with just a touch on the fingerprint reader or through face recognition via the front camera.

Cricket Wireless is a prepaid carrier that utilizes AT&T’s wireless network. It currently offers unlimited rate plans for as low as $25 per line for a four-line account.