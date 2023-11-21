In a move that’s sure to delight holiday shoppers, Cricket Wireless and AT&T PREPAID have rolled out their 2023 holiday deals, offering incredible discounts on a range of smartphones. These offers provide an excellent opportunity for those looking to upgrade their devices or gift a special someone with the latest tech.

Cricket Wireless Steps Up with the Cricket Winter Wonder Sale

Cricket Wireless is launching its 2023 Cricket Winter Wonder Sale, available from tomorrow until November 27th. In this limited-time offer, customers activating a new line or switching to Cricket on a $60/month unlimited plan can score major discounts on select Samsung devices. The deals include:

These offers mark the beginning of a series of holiday season deals from Cricket. For more information, visit Cricket Wireless.

AT&T PREPAID’s Exclusive Holiday Offers

AT&T PREPAID is not far behind, with its own set of holiday deals on various Android smartphones and iPhones. These offers are valid now through January 11th for customers activating a new line on an Unlimited Plan with AutoPay, either at AT&T Stores or authorized retailers.

Android Deals:

Moto g Play for $0

Moto g Pure for $0

Samsung Galaxy A03 for $0

Samsung Galaxy A13 for $29.99

AT&T Radiant Max 5G for $29.99

Moto g 5G for $29.99

Moto one 5G ace for $29.99

iPhone Deals:

iPhone 11 for $99.99

iPhone SE 2022 for $199.99

Additionally, AT&T PREPAID has teamed up with Walmart to offer exclusive in-store deals on a minimum $40/month phone plan:

Motorola moto g play for $9.88

Samsung Galaxy A03s for $19.88

Samsung Galaxy A13 for $39

iPhone 11 for $199

For more details on these Walmart exclusive offers, visit AT&T PREPAID at Walmart.

These holiday deals from Cricket Wireless and AT&T PREPAID present an outstanding chance for consumers to grab high-quality smartphones at a fraction of the cost. Whether you’re eyeing an Android device or an iPhone, these offers are worth exploring for your holiday shopping needs.