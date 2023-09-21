Cricket Wireless has unveiled its latest affordable Cricket Magic 5G smartphone in the US markets. The brand offers a wide array of features including a 90Hz display, dual rear camera setup, decent processor, 5G connectivity, and much more at a budget range price point. Have a look at the detailed specifications, pricing, and availability of the Cricket Magic 5 G smartphone.

Under the hood, the Magic 5G smartphone is powered by a 2.2GHz Octa-core 5G processor that delivers faster and more efficient performance although the brand hasn’t revealed the processor name. It packs up to 64GB of internal storage unfortunately there is no port to further expand the storage. The device boots Android 13 out of the box.

The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP Primary camera joined by a 2MP secondary camera and a 5MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats. It houses a 4,000mAh battery which the firm claims to last a day long on a single charge.

The Cricket Magic 5G sports a stunning 6.6-inch HD+ display with support for a maximum 90Hz refresh rate ensuring a smooth and fluid scrolling experience. It has a protective scratch-resistance glass layer on top which protects it from accidental falls and scratches. The smartphone comes with a bunch of connectivity options including WiFi- 802.11, Bluetooth V5.1, and USB Type C for charging and data transfer.

The Cricket Magic 5G is priced at $139.99 and comes in a sole Gray Plaid color option. The smartphone is now available for sale via Cricket Wireless’s official website.

Additionally, Cricket announced its fall season promos in which the brand is offering more than 10 different Android devices (including Moto 5G 2023 or Samsung Galaxy A14 5G) to customers absolutely free when they activate a new line of service for $60/month.