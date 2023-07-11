Cricket Wireless, a leading wireless service provider, is making strides to enhance the customer experience by introducing an enticing opportunity for Android users. Starting today, customers with eligible Android devices can try Cricket’s easy and high-quality service on their powerful nationwide network through the tryCricket app. This initiative expands on the existing tryCricket app, which was previously available to eSIM capable Apple devices. Android users can now sign up and receive a physical SIM card via mail, granting them a 14-day free trial of Cricket’s service with no cost or commitment.

Key Points to Know

Customers with unlocked compatible phones can now enjoy a 14-day free trial of Cricket’s service. This initiative aims to provide a taste of Cricket’s easy, high-quality, and affordable wireless experience to a wider audience.

Cricket Wireless, serving over 13 million customers, aims to inspire smiles through meaningful connections. The tryCricket app and the 14-day free trial offer allow customers to experience Cricket’s nationwide network and award-winning customer service firsthand.

To activate the tryCricket app, consumers can visit the provided link and request a physical SIM card by mail. Upon activation, customers will receive a temporary phone number with 3GB of data, along with unlimited talk and text during the trial period.

Who Should Care

Android Users: Individuals with eligible Android devices can take advantage of this opportunity to experience Cricket’s easy, high-quality wireless service, and assess its suitability for their needs.

Prepaid Wireless Customers: Consumers seeking an affordable and reliable wireless service option can benefit from the 14-day free trial to gauge Cricket’s network coverage, customer service, and overall experience.

Tech Enthusiasts: Those interested in exploring different wireless service providers and comparing their offerings can leverage this tryCricket opportunity to assess Cricket Wireless’s network performance and customer support.

Conclusion

Cricket Wireless’s introduction of a 14-day free trial through the tryCricket app presents an exciting opportunity for Android users to experience their easy and high-quality wireless service. By expanding access to a wider user base, Cricket aims to deliver an exceptional customer experience and inspire smiles through meaningful connections.

Android users with compatible devices can now sign up for the trial and receive a physical SIM card, enabling them to enjoy Cricket’s nationwide network and award-winning customer service at no cost or commitment.