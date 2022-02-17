Cricket Wireless is bringing more Wi-Fi connectivity to its customers. Cricket teamed up with Boingo Wireless to allow its customers to connect to Boingo-powered Wi-Fi hotspots. Enjoy seamless connections at many major airports, military installations, sports stadiums, transportation hubs, and other high-traffic areas. As Boingo continues to grow, so will your ability to connect to even more hotspot locations.

If you live, work, or visit a covered area, you will now connect to Boingo’s network. You will be able to get fast internet and make Wi-Fi calls with two-way authentication. There is no extra charge for this service. Cricket is providing their customers as an extra perk for being a part of their network.