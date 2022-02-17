Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless is bringing more Wi-Fi connectivity to its customers. Cricket teamed up with Boingo Wireless to allow its customers to connect to Boingo-powered Wi-Fi hotspots. Enjoy seamless connections at many major airports, military installations, sports stadiums, transportation hubs, and other high-traffic areas. As Boingo continues to grow, so will your ability to connect to even more hotspot locations.

If you live, work, or visit a covered area, you will now connect to Boingo’s network. You will be able to get fast internet and make Wi-Fi calls with two-way authentication. There is no extra charge for this service. Cricket is providing their customers as an extra perk for being a part of their network.

Steve Smith
http://www.stevejsmith.com
Steve has been enthralled with technology since he first got his hands on a Windows 3.1 powered PC. He received his IT degree from Arizona State University and spends a lot of free time reading and researching the latest tech. When not doing something technology related, he enjoys spending time with his family, learning about health and wellness, running, hiking and coding.

