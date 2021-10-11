Cricket Wireless, the prepaid brand that utilizes AT&T’s network, recently began selling its latest self-branded handset, the Cricket Icon 3.

As the newest in the carrier’s lineup of branded phones, the Icon are entry-level phones with really low price points. Indeed, the Icon 3 comes in with just a $90 price tag.

The new phone runs Android 11 at launch and comes with a two-year warranty. If paired with the $60 Unlimited Plan through Cricket, customers receive a free ad-supported HBO Max subscription and 15GB of mobile hotspot data.

In terms of specifications, the Cricket Icon 3 houses a MediaTek Helio A20 (quad-core 1.8GHz) processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

The handset offers up a 6.5-inch display with the waterdrop cutout notch for the 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Around back is a fingerprint reader and 8-megapixel camera. Rounding things out, the Icon 3 has a 3500mAh battery which should be plenty for a typical user’s daily usage.

Learn more about the Cricket Icon 3 at the carrier’s website where you can also order it in Maritime Blue for $89.99.

