T-Mobile has re-introduced one of its most popular deals — four lines for $100 — for customers looking to save big on cell phone plans as the year winds down.

What’s in it for customers?

As part of the plan each of the four lines cost $25 per month (with auto pay) and comes with unlimited talk, text and data including access to 5G network. This offer is ongoing, having started in November 2022. The time to check it out is now because it is only available for a limited period.

In 2020, this offer was captioned “unprecedented” and “taking the gloves off”. Now that it’s back, T-Mobile assures customers that there’s something for everyone and they could shop Cyber Monday deals on its website which also offers some news regarding holiday gift guide. For example, customers can also find and pick iPhone deals that match what they are looking for.

Save bigger

T-Mobile has always been a step ahead in everything positive for users. That’s why customers can save up to 28.5 percent from offers that’s quite higher from AT&T’s deals this season.

Get ready to save when you make use of the latest T-Mobile deals. Find deals on 5G cell phones, smartwatches, and other devices. Here’s an opportunity for anyone hard-bitten by rising inflation to save extra cash as they shop.

Don’t forget, this ongoing offer is subject to change, and for those who qualify they are required to limit one offer to an individual. It is also recommended that this offer must not be combined with other offers or discounts. Existing users who switch from line may lose certain benefits.

Why not visit a T-Mobile store or dial 1-800-T-Mobile? You’re sure to benefit from picking at least one offer.