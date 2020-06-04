Dead Cells now available on the Google Play Store

Dead Cells is a game like no other currently on Android. It is, to me, the best entry that its genre has seen for a long while. If you’re looking for a good time sink, this is the perfect game for you.

Loyal to original roguevania titles like Castlevania and Metroid, the game is brutally hard, has procedural generated dungeons, and tough-as-nails boss fights. If all of this sounds enticing for you, you’re going to find this game right up your dungeon alley.

Dead Cells is a game that has seen great success on gaming consoles and the PC. The game rewards players for taking bold and dangerous risks, but also punishes you for being too careless with your actions. As such, it has a very niche market.

However, this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t play it. If you’re a fan of side-scrolling hack ‘n slash games, combined with magic and dungeon crawling, you should give the game a shot.

The game is now live on the Google Play Store and ready for purchase.

At $8.99, this is the most affordable way to enjoy the game. You also replicate the experience on other platforms if you add in a controller, which the game supports.

Even if you don’t have one, the game has support for touch controls, and lets you choose whether you want to enable auto-hit or play normally (tap to attack).

Dead Cells is a game that you have to finish multiple times, and the game rewards you for your journey each time you complete it. If you want to enjoy the game to its fullest, you’re looking at four to five playthroughs of the game, at least.

All in all, Dead Cells is easily right up there with games like Stardew Valley. A game you’ll keep coming back to when you want to kill some time on long trips or between commutes.

If you’re looking to play the game with a controller, you can visit our guide on pairing a PlayStation 4 controller to your Android Smartphone.

If you have bought Dead Cells on the Play Store, let us know what you think of it in the comments section below!