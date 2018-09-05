Deal: Take $250 off a Pixel 2 XL or $300 off an LG G7 or V35 with this Project Fi

If you’ve been in the market for a new phone and want to give Project Fi a try then you’re in luck. Lately, Project Fi has been running some great promos such as the deal from last month for LG, Moto, and Pixel phones. Not only is this new deal great, but it is for some of the best phones you can get on Android making it even sweeter.

Pixel 2 XL Deal

Project Fi’s latest promo will save you $250 on a Pixel 2 XL. In order to get the discount, you must purchase the device from Project Fi’s site and activate it within 30 days. Activating within 30 days is an important step here because the $250 discount comes in the form of service credits.

The phone will also need to keep service for 30 consecutive days within 60 days of purchasing and is for full service, not data only plans. This deal is also limited to one per customer but if you happen to be on a group plan each person counts as an individual customer.

LG G7 and V35 Deal

This next discount will get you $300 off both the LG G7 ThinQ and V35 ThinQ effectively dropping the price to $449 for the G7 and $599 for the V35. There are far fewer terms for this deal and unlike with the Pixel 2 XL it does not come in the form of service credits. Instead, you get the discount all up front.

However, you must activate the phone on Project Fi within the first 30 days. If you fail to do so the remaining amount for the phone will be charged to your account. There is no minimum activation time but you must activate for full service including voice and data.