Motorola has announced its latest smartphone deals as part of its “Summer Jam” 2023 sale. The brand is offering up to a $500 discount on some of its latest smartphones from affordable to flagship ones.

And one of the best deals Motorola brings this Summer Jam 2023 sale is for its recently launched flagship Motorola Edge Plus smartphone. Motorola has collaborated with Bose (a premium audio brand) to offer the best possible deals on this summer sale. If you are thinking about you are getting hefty discounts on smartphones yes it’s absolutely true but Motorola has much more for you.

On the successful purchase of the new Edge Plus 2023, you get a pair of QuietComfort Earbuds II worth $299 absolutely free. Hurry up, the offer is valid till August 26. Moto Edge Plus 2023 variant boasts a 165Hz pOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset, 512GB onboard storage, and a massive 5100mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Also, Motorola is offering straight 50% off on the retail price of $999 of the Edge Plus 2022 version which brings down the pricing to US $499.



Apart from the flagship smartphones, the brand brings loads of discounts for affordable Motorola phones too. The Moto G stylus (2023) is discounted to $100 off on the normal price while the Moto G and Moto G Power also come at $50 off on the retail price. Furthermore, Moto Edge 30 Fusion is available at its lowest price of US$399 and Motorola also bundles its own ANC earbuds with the phone.