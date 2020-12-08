December Pixel Feature Drop arrives: Adapt to Everything

As I was talking about just recently, Google likes to bring new features to their Pixel devices every so often, usually about every four months. Now, the last of these updates, called Pixel Feature Drops, has come in conjunction with the December 2020 Security Update.

Pixel 5 features brought to older Pixels

Some of the features present in the Pixel 5 have been brought to the Pixel 3 up in the latest Pixel Feature Drop. This includes Hold For Me, a feature which allows for American Pixel Owners to have Google Assistant wait on the line and let you know when a person is available.

In addition, Extreme Battery Saver and Duo screen sharing in group calls have been brought to older Pixels. In Google Photos, Pixel users can get new editing suggestions, including Dynamic and sky suggestions.

New Adaptive Features

Previously, it had been rumored that Google was bringing a feature called Adaptive Sound to Pixels. This is official in the latest Pixel Feature Drop, with this feature improves the quality of your speaker based on your surroundings by using your microphone to check the acoustics of your environment.

The Google Pixel 5 and 4a (5G)’s GPS is now more accurate on foot. In addition, your pixel can sense what type of content you’re viewing and you can screenshot it and translate it with Google Lens.

Want more adaptive stuff? Look no further than Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Charging and Adaptive Connectivity. Adaptive Battery and Adaptive Charging will work together to preserve battery health over time by controlling charging speed and saving power between charges based on context. Adaptive Connectivity will try to put you on 4G instead of 5G to use things that need little to no signal anyway to further preserve battery.

Customization and Ease-of-Use

The New Pixel Feature Drop brings new icons, grid views, app shapes, and custom wallpapers of famous artwork. In addition, you can now access “The Mandalorian” AR Experience. Pixel 3 and newer owners have Mandalorian wallpapers available.

For those who listen to a lot of music from your environment, you can log it with Now Playing and add it to a playlist in YouTube Music.