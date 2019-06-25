DemberBox intros DB2, an indestructible outdoor speaker with 40 hour battery

DemerBox, the manufacturer behind the “ultimate outdoor Bluetooth speaker”, is back with a new rough and tumble unit. Indeed, the new DB2 is everything that made its predecessor so powerful and unique, but with more where it counts.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

The DemerBox DB2 is a dual speaker system with a built-in storage space that protects your items, keeping them dry during your outdoor travels. With more than 40 hours of playback per charge, the unit is 100% waterproof and designed to handle extreme weather conditions.

Building on the first generation speaker, the DB2 houses a “refreshed microprocessor” battery level indicator, meaning it more accurately presents the remaining playback time. Moreover, it also has an upgraded audio system with a richer soundstage with more crisp highs and better mid-range.

Other features that make the speaker worth a look, or listen, are 100 foot Bluetooth connectivity range, an internal USB charger, and a port plug to make the unit fully waterproof. Oh, and everything is packed inside of a crush-proof Pelican case that’s as durable as it gets.

Bluetooth multi-connectivity lets users string up to six speakers together, which opens things up to an incredibly robust outdoor sound system. It wouldn’t be cheap by any means — the DB2 costs $350 — but it would make for a really interesting experience.

You can find the DemerBox DB2 at the official website where you can purchase it in no less than four colors. Choose from Roseau Blue, Haast Orange, Barrow Black, and Pesaro Green.