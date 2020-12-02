Desktop Mode in the works for select Motorola handsets

Motorola brought a desktop mode style experience to the Atrix 4G back in 2011, with a phone that docked into a laptop shell.Fast-forward almost 10 years and now Motorola wants to beef up this experience.

In my recent post about the Snapdragon 888, one of the manufacturers that was listed to make use of the Snapdragon 888 was Motorola. Below you can see Motorola Mobility president Sergio Bunac talking at the Snapdragon Tech Summit about Motorola’s past and future.

He promises to bring smartphones to market faster, with a better experience and a lower price point. The video also shows off gaming improvements, a media launcher to watch on TV’s and last but not least, desktop mode.

While we don’t know what devices this could come on, Bunac closes the video by mentioning that we are approaching 10 generations of the Moto G and that Motorola would love to bring 800-series experiences to that product line.

With phones becoming more powerful and Samsung’s DeX slowly improving, Motorola entering into the desktop mode market may be a smart step.