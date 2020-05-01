Deus Ex GO available for free for a limited time on Android and iOS

Deus Ex GO is among a series of turn-based puzzle games released for smartphones by Square Enix. The game also shares the store with Hitman GO and Lara Croft GO, each game a pivotal part of Square Enix’s gaming market.

In the previous days, Square Enix made Lara Craft GO and Hitman GO free to users on smartphone, the games have now come full-circle with the inclusion of Deus Ex GO.

Deus Ex GO – I asked for this!

Deus Ex GO is a fun game that is a good time sink for people who enjoy puzzle games. Each game has a unique quirk or twist to it, making each unique in their own aspect.

With Hitman GO, you have to eliminate targets, complete the stages within a set number of moves, and do no-kill runs. Lara Croft GO has you collecting gems, pieces of a statue and solving some truly cryptic puzzles.

Deus Ex GO does well to the current source material if we are talking about the series getting rebooted via Deus Ex Human Revolution (2011) and Deus Ex Mankind Divided (2016). The game manages to deliver a good cyberpunk feel to it, while still making it feel like a good spin-off title.

You reprise your role as Adam Jensen and the story takes place prior to the events of Mankind Divided. Adam is tasked with saving the life of a VIP, but has to solve puzzles and figure out clues to where their target is being held.

Much like the other titles, you just need to start the installation and cancel it to add the license to your play store library. Even if you don’t have space on your Android device, the game license will transfer over to you.

Similarly, Hitman GO and Lara Croft GO are still showing as free. While you’re grabbing this game, there’s no harm in grabbing the other GO titles in the series.

Amidst this lockdown, you’d be surprised how quickly you might find yourself going through these games. It’s worth enjoying these games while they’re free.