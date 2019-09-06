Diesel, Emporio Armani, Michael Kors, and Puma launch new Wear OS watches

Fossil brands Diesel, Emporio Armani, and Michael Kors have announced new Wear OS watches for launch later this year. Additionally, it is working with Puma to introduce its first wearable as well.

Although all four brands are ultimately cut from the same cloth, they look distinctly different and cater to different demographics.

Diesel: On Axial

The Diesel On Axial is much like the Fossil Gen 5 with a slightly stronger and more pronounced case. It’s bulkier with a stainless steel casing and comes in gunmetal, silver, and bronze. The On Axial has the same ethos of other Diesel watches in that it’s massive and tough looking.

The Diesel On Axial is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Performance should be the same as what we found in the Fossil Gen 5. In other words, it should be excellent.

Other features you’ll find in the watch include NFC (Google Pay), Google Assistant, built-in speaker, and a number of battery modes. Rounding it out are built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, and water resistance. The Diesel On Axial goes on sale in October with a $350 price tag.

Michael Kors: Access MKGO, Access Lexington 2, Access Bradshaw 2

The Michael Kors brand is getting an upgrade for fall 2019 as it refreshes two models and introduces a new one. The MKGO is the first fitness-focused model under the Michael Kors umbrella and is similar to other recent sports-related Wear OS watches.

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 Wear processor and 512MB RAM, and 4GB RAM it’s more in line with previous generation Wear OS watches. Additional details include GPS, heart rate monitor, a 350mAh battery, water resistance, and NFC.

There are three buttons on the right side edge of the 43mm nylon case with lugs that stick out ever so slightly. Offered in a number of colors, it uses replaceable 20mm silicone straps. The Access MKGO is priced $295 and can be purchased at the Michael Kors website in a number of colors.

Access Bradshaw 2 and Access Lexington 2

These two watches are more powerful and opt for more traditional and professional designs. The Access Lexington 2 has a stainless steel case with a classy-looking 22mm stainless steel band and 44mm case.

Available in silver stainless steel and combinations of silver and gold, it has the Wear 3100 processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage. Similar to the Fossil Gen 5 and aforementioned Diesel On Axial, it houses GPS, NFC, and offers 3 ATM water-resistance.

The Access Bradshaw 2 will be sold in different color options, including gray, gold, and a rose gold.

Here, and with the Access Lexington 2, there are three buttons on the right edge for controlling different aspects of Wear OS. Each has a 1.28-inch AMOLED (328 pixels-per-inch) screen and 310mAh battery.

The Lexington 2 and Bradshaw 2 have prices that start at $350 with the aforementioned model available now at Michael Kors. You’ll have to wait until October if you’d like the Access Bradshaw 2.

Puma Smartwatch

Resembling the Fossil Sport, the Puma Smartwatch is a compact affair that features the previous generation of hardware. Slim, lightweight, and somewhat more sporty than the Fossil counterpart, it has an oversized textured crown which should be easy to twist or press even when sweaty.

The Puma Smartwatch will be offered in three colors: all black, rose gold with white, and yellow with black. The straps are silicon with a Puma-branded clasp and strap channels are located underneath to help alleviate sweat.

Among other apps, the watch includes Google Assistant, Google Pay, Google Fit, and Spotify. Puma has added its own selection of watch faces such as the “Scorecard” which displays fitness and hear data with the time. The Puma Smartwatch launches in November with a $275 price.