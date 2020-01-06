Diesel On Fadelite watch launches with stylish translucent design

Set to arrive in March, the wearable comes in four distinct colors

Fossil Group on Monday introduced its newest member of the Diesel On family of smartwatches in the Fadelite. Offered in four distinct colors, it’s a unisex approach to Wear OS with mostly new hardware.

Key specifications in the watch include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor with 4GB internal storage. Also present are GPS, NFC, water resistance, and support for Google Assistant.

Where things get a little iffy, though, is that it only packs 512MB RAM. Most modern Wear OS devices come with 1GB memory and we’ve seen first-hand how much that matters in performance, especially when using Google Assistant.

The innovative new “Globe” dial features a rotating globe that users can manipulate with just a touch. Using the moving globe, two additional time zones can be shown on the dial. The Fadelite smartwatch will also feature weather effects, interactive dial animations that show a range of real-time weather conditions and will update based on your current location.

The Diesel will be offered in four colorways (red to black, black to clear, blue to clear, and all clear with an iridescent case). The colors will appear to fade into each other, hence the name Fadelite.

The straps are reported to be breathable and extremely comfortable and the translucent hard shell nylon case keeps things light. At just 43mm, the case is smaller than traditional Diesel watches.

The Diesel On Fadelite is expected to go on sale in March 2020 with a starting price of $275.