Discord introduces mobile screen sharing for Android and iOS

Discord is one of the primary chat apps for gamers. It operates in a manner similar to Slack, with multiple channels you can join within a group. It also offers video and audio calls. With the pandemic, many more people have flocked to Discord for a way to communicate with their friends. The company has seen this change, and has therefore decided to offer mobile screen sharing on both Android and iOS.

Now, while in a video call, just a few taps, and you can share your screen with friends. You can share games, videos, your web browser, whatever you want. This is available on only Android phones and iPhones at the moment, but Discord is hoping to bring this to tablets shortly.

You can download Discord on the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.