ThriftyDroid: Discounts on mobile phones, accessories, and other gear

The tech space is one of those interesting fields where there’s always something on sale. Drilling down a bit deeper, the smartphone market is often full of discounts, sales, and limited time promotions. We’ve done our best to scour various websites, outlets, and other sources for bargains worth your time.
What follows is a list of some of your best chances to save on phones, mobile accessories, general tech, and other fun and interesting items. Where possible we will denote the expiration dates
1. Carrier Deals
Verizon
- Buy one Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL with monthly device payments, get one Pixel 3 64GB free (or get $799.99 off any other Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL model)
- Upgrade and get $100 off, or add a new line and get $300 off w/trade-in, even if it’s cracked
AT&T
- Select smartphones are available for $10 a month, or less
- Buy three accessories and receive 20% off your purchase
T-Mobile
- Get a SyncUP DRIVE for free you sign up for a SyncUP DRIVE plan
- Get half off the Samsung Galaxy S9 when you join T-Mobile
- Save up to $360 on the newest LG superphones with eligible trade-in when you join T-Mobile
- Buy a JBL Link 20, get a Google Home Mini free
Sprint
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for just $20/mo. with Sprint Flex lease
- Samsung Galaxy S9 for just $15/mo. with Sprint Flex lease
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus for just $18/mo. with Sprint Flex lease
- Get $100 off the LG Stylo 4 with Sprint Flex lease
- Switch today and get a new Moto E5 Play for free with Sprint Flex lease
2. Phones & Tablets
- Motorola Moto G6 for $229.99 ($20 off)
- Motorola Moto X4 for $299.99 ($100 off)
- Motorola Moto Z2 Force Edition (AT&T model) for $229.99 ($421 off)
- Best Buy: Free 32″ Class TV with Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with Qualified Activation for Verizon or AT&T — Unlocked Eligible! (Exp. 10/28)
- Save $50 on a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 with S Pen 16GB (Wi-Fi) (Exp. 10/27)
- Upgrade to a Galaxy Note 9 and double your trade-in value, up to $600 (Exp. 11/03)
- Upgrade to Galaxy S9 or S9+ and double your trade-in value, up to $600 — plus, get a free Gear VR or Gear 360. Plus free shipping! (Exp. 11/2)
3. Cables & Chargers
- Fast Wireless Charger RAVPower Qi-Certified $21.99 (45% off)
- Anker USB Type-C PD Charger; Premium 5-Port 60W Wall Charger $29.99 (38% off)
- Anker PowerCore II 10000, Ultra-Compact 10000mAh Portable Charger $30.40 (16% off)
- iRAG CRS2 36W Quick Charge 3.0 Two-Port USB Car Charger $11.89 (41% off)
- Anker Roav Viva, Alexa-Enabled 2-Port USB Car Charger $39.99 (18% off)
- iRAG CBS2 2-Pack 6′ USB Type C Charger Cables $6.79 (38% off)
4. Other Mobile Accessories
- $50 off Hasselblad True Zoom Moto Mod
- Save 20% on All JLAB JBuds Pro Wireless Headphones! (Exp 10/28)
- Save $20 on All Skullcandy Hesh 3 Wireless Headphones (Exp 10/28)
- Save $50 on Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch in Charcoal/Smoke Gray (Exp 10/28)
- Save $10 on JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speakers (Exp 10/28)
5. General Tech & Gadgets
- Save 20% on Select LIFX Smart Light Bulbs (Exp 10/28)
- Save $20–$100 on Select Arlo Home Security Devices (Exp 10/28)
- Save $50 on Fitbit Ionic Adidas Edition Smartwatch (Exp. 10/28)
