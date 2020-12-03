Discovery+ streaming service launches on January 4 in the U.S.

I know what you’ve been thinking lately, it sure would be great if I had yet another streaming service to pay for. Luckily for you, there is a new one on the way from Discovery and its associated networks.

The new streaming service will be called Discovery+ and feature more than 55,000 episodes at launch from networks including A&E, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, The History Channel, Lifetime, OWN, TLC, and more. According to Discovery, the new streaming service will be “the definitive non-fiction real-life subscription streaming service” with over 2,500 shows combined from its portfolio of networks.

Beyond getting your reality show fix with shows like 90 Day Fiancé, Ice Road Truckers, Pawn Stars, and 60 Days In–Discovery+ will also include exclusive access to BBC’s “largest natural history offering” featuring content from Blue Planet and Planet Earth. Discovery+ has also scored the streaming rights for the 2021 Olympic Games in Europe.

Additionally, Discovery+ will be home to a host of original streaming programming. Fans of the 90 Day Fiancé series will be thrilled to know there are several shows in the works revolving around the cultural phenomenon. Plus, some Food Network alums like Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Duff Goldman, and even comedian Amy Schumer will have new shows exploring the culinary world. And that is only a portion of the new exclusive original programming coming to the U.S. via the new streaming service in 2021.

Discovery+ launches in the U.S. on January 4, 2021, and has already begun rolling out globally in the U.K., Ireland, Italy, India the Netherlands, and more. In the U.S. the service will start at $4.99 a month for the ad-supported plan or you can go ad-free for only $6.99 per month. For that price, you’ll be able to have up to five user-profiles and four concurrent streams at once.

Verizon customers on select plans will also be treated to 12 free months of Discovery+ thanks to a partnership between the two companies. In order to qualify, you’ll need to be a new or existing customer subscribing to the Play More or Get More Unlimited plan. Customers with the Start or Do More plans will also be eligible for 6 free months of Discovery+. Lastly, new subscribers to Verizon 5G Home Internet or Fios Gigabit may also qualify for three to six months “depending on their plan.”