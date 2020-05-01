DOOGEE X95 announced with stock Android 10

On April 23rd, 2020, DOOGEE announced the X95 Android 10 smartphone.

The DOOGEE X95 has a 6.5″ Gorilla Glass Display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The X95 runs pure stock Android 10, powered by a MediaTek MT6737 processor that is backed up by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The device supports dual-SIM and the following bands:

GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz

3G: B1/B8

4G: B1/3/7/8/20

LTE base band: B1/3/7/8/20

The device has a 4,350mAh battery that boasts 24 hour of power on a single charge. If needed, you can recharge it with 5V/2A fast charging via the microUSB port in just half an hour.

On the back, you’ll find a triple camera array with a 13MP main sensor and 2 2MP sensors with depth sensing. For your selfie needs, the device has a 5MP waterdrop sensor. In addition, the device has a flashlight in-display that allows for better visibility at night.

Availability + Pricing

Despite running Android 10 in addition to these other features, The X95 is available now in black, green, and blue from Aliexpress, GEARBEST, and the DOOGEE online store at a very affordable price of just $59.99