The ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp is a small desk lamp that connects to your phone through Bluetooth. It gives you millions of color options as well as additional themes. Different color options include RGB, warm white, cool white, Rainbow, Sunset, Snowflak, Ocean, Fire, and many more. You can even create your own from within the app.

You can sync the smart lamp with music, games, and movies. Additionally, you can set timers and schedules. This smart lamp is dimmable from 1-100% and provides a color temperature range between 2700k and 6500k.

Listen to our podcast or watch our preview to see our initial impressions of ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more or check it out at the AndroidGuys podcast site.

Watch the embedded video to learn more.