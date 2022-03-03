ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp

The ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp is a small desk lamp that connects to your phone through Bluetooth. It gives you millions of color options as well as additional themes. Different color options include RGB, warm white, cool white, Rainbow, Sunset, Snowflak, Ocean, Fire, and many more. You can even create your own from within the app.

You can sync the smart lamp with music, games, and movies. Additionally, you can set timers and schedules. This smart lamp is dimmable from 1-100% and provides a color temperature range between 2700k and 6500k.

Listen to our podcast or watch our preview to see our initial impressions of ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more or check it out at the AndroidGuys podcast site.

Watch the embedded video to learn more.

Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

