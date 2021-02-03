Entry-level Nokia 1.4 makes its global debut

HMD Global on Wednesday further expanded its smartphone portfolio with the introduction of its Android Go-powered Nokia 1.4. Available globally as an unlocked model, it’s priced as low as €99, or approximately $120 USD.

The entry-level phone runs Android 10 Go Edition which is tailored for phones with minimal hardware. The Nokia 1.4 is just that with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor and up to 3GB RAM.

Storage capacity varies depending on budget, but you’ll be looking at 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB options. A microSD expansion card slot allows for external storage as well.

The Nokia 1.4 has a 6.51-inch HD+ display and packs a generous 4,000mAh battery. Between the lean operating system, efficient processor, and the target demographic this should give users two days of life without breaking a sweat.

As for cameras, the phone houses an 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel macro on the back with a 5-megapixel unit around front. Other features in the phone include a rear fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, and microUSB charging port.

The Nokia 1.4 is immediately available and comes in Fjord, Charcoal and Dusk; memory and storage options are 1GB/16GB, 1GB/32GB and 3GB/64GB RAM/ROM and vary based on region.