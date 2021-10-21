Nokia’s latest handset for the US market has arrived in the form of the affordable 5G-capable G300.

Available through prepaid carrier Straight Talk, the phone is priced just $200 and features a fair amount of hardware. Key details include a 6.52-inch HD display, a 16-megapixel triple-lens camera with 5-megapixel ultrawide lens and 2-megapixel depth lens.

Inside, the G300 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor with 4GB RAM and a decent amount of storage at 64GB. Should one need more space for media, files, and apps, the microSD card slot allows for up to 1TB.

Other features in the G300 include a fingerprint reader, dual-band Wi-Fi, a fast charging 4500mAh battery, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Of course the 5G is not to be overlooked, especially because it helps bring the price of those such devices down even lower.

The Nokia G300 can be purchased through Straight Talk via Walmart’s website for $199.99 where it’s offered in Meteor Grey.