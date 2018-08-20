Deal: Essential Phone at its lowest price ever on Amazon

The Essential Phone didn’t turn out to be the breakout hit that creator Andy Rubin hoped for. Instead, it has seen complaints about the camera since day one and seen continuous price drops.

The latest sees it drop down to $224 on Amazon, the cheapest price it has ever been. Even cheaper than the Prime Day deal of $250 or the deal for $240 over the weekend, which was already a steal for this phone.

The Essential Phone offers premium materials including a ceramic back and was the first phone outside of a Pixel to get the official Android Pie update. Not only is it made from premium materials and running the latest Android OS, but it also has 2017 flagship worthy specs at less than half of what you’d expect to pay from others.

Specs

5.71-inch 2560 x 1312 QHD display w/ notch

Snapdragon 835

4GB RAM

128GB Storage

13MP f/1.9 dual rear camera

8MP f/2.2 front-facing camera

3040mAh battery

Android Pie

Honestly, when you add up the specs for the price this is an insane deal for a phone already running Android Pie officially. However, Essential’s future is a bit up in the air at the moment. They have canceled their next phone and been rumored to be up on the auction block.

Buying this phone may mean there are no future upgrades in your future. At the same time, with it already on Android Pie there won’t be any new upgrades in the near future either. If you’d like one, I’d say grab it quickly because at these prices it’s not gonna last.

