European pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup leaks along with more S21 Ultra specs

Samsung is set to reveal its latest flagship phones at the January 14, 2021, Unpacked event. So far, we’ve seen plenty of leaks, including official teaser videos, specs, and even an unofficial video review of the Galaxy S21+.

There’s not much we don’t know about the upcoming Samsung flagships, except for the price. Rumors have been going around that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus could be cheaper than its predecessors, and now we might have proof of that.

Information coming from notable leaker Ishan Agarwal and 91Mobiles have revealed the European pricing for all three of the phones. The most exciting of the leaks is that the Samsung Galaxy S21 will start at €849 ($1,035) with 128GB of storage, and the 128GB Galaxy S21+ will start at €1,049 ($1,278).

If those prices hold true, that would put both models at €50 ($61) less than last year’s Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. It’s important to note, that these prices could vary depending on the country, and remember that taxes are included, which means the prices should be lower here in the U.S. than the ones listed here.

If you were hoping the S21 Ultra would get the same treatment, we have some bad news for you. The leak suggests the Ultra model will increase in price with a €1,399 ($1,705) price tag for the 128GB model.

It seems after 2020, Samsung has taken a look at its prices and realized they were starting to get out of control. A €50 price drop still isn’t quite the price cut we were all hoping for, but it’s a start. Plus, Samsung typically runs a pretty generous trade-in program at launch, which will help drop the price even further.

Additionally, Roland Quandt from WinFuture has given us a look at the full specs of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Most notably, he confirmed the S21 Ultra will feature S Pen support and you’ll be able to buy it separately or in a bundle with a case at launch.

Quandt also confirms that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will ship without a power adapter, headphones, or case in Germany. Instead, the only accessory in the box will be a lone USB-C cable. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this, and it’s possible it is a regional thing, but we’ll have to wait and see if Samsung goes full Apple at its Unpacked event in the next couple of weeks.

Other specs include a 6.8-inch 3,200 x 1,440 display, an Exynos 2100 chip in Europe with a clock speed of 2.9GHz, and a 5,000mAh battery. He also states the main camera will be the same physical size as the Galaxy S20 Ultra but with improved performance.