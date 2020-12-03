Evernote for Android brings a new update brings a major redesign

Evernote for Android has a long history, going back almost 11 years and hasn’t received an update in just over 2 after the introduction of dark mode. Now, a new update has been released with a major redesign.

What’s New?

The new Evernote for Android app is completely new, not just an update from a previous version. Here are some of the new features you can expect:

  • Streamlined navigation: A left-handed navigation menu provides access to all your content on Evernote
  • Improved Note Editor: New formatting, better readability, and more consistent appearance on Evernote across devices
  • New note button: create a blank note or a range of note types quickly and easily
  • Faster search: Real-time suggestions as you type and related search
  • View-only mode
  • Light and dark mode independent from device settings

What’s missing?

With the revamp, there are some things missing from Evernote for Android that you might be used to, which are:

  • A widget
  • Multi-select
  • Email sharing
  • Password management support
  • Save business cards to contacts

How can I get Evernote for Android?

The Evernote for Android app is now only available for Android 10 devices and up. If you have one of these apps, it is directly available in the Play Store. If you already have it, just look for an update.

 

