Exclusive code: Save 15% on any Toast cover for your Android

We love our phones. They’re awesome, they’re helpful, and they’re here for us when we need to escape. But, for all they do for us, we need to take care of them, too. That means protecting them from the elements.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Toast, one of our favorite brands in the game of covering and protecting devices, has sent us a number of custom cases over the years. Its wood and leather products are an excellent way of adding a layer of security while also dressing it up. And, the best part, they’re low-profile and don’t add bulk.

Without question, we’ve received more positive feedback on Toast cases over the years. Testing them in the wild on phones we hear time and again how attractive and “cool” the cases look.

Take a look through the Toast website and you’ll find there are all sorts of phones and devices that it supports. This includes laptops, tablets, smart home, and even gaming consoles.

Each product is a little different but generally you’ll find a number of wood grain colors and designs. Choose from one of the preset options or upload your own. Or, add some custom text in a variety of fonts. The choice is virtually endless.

We recently got in touch with Toast in an effort to help evangelize the brand a little bit. We’d love for you to pick one of these cases up for yourself. To that end, we’ve got an exclusive, limited-time promo code to share.

Save 15%

Toast is giving AndroidGuys readers a discount on any and all Android phone cases. A quick look shows models from Google, Samsung, Essential, LG, Motorola, OnePlus, and Sony, among others.

Visit Toast’s website before May 16, 2019 and enter the promo code of AGUYSOD8IZ5 at checkout. Do that and you’ll get 15% off your purchase.