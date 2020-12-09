Expect the OnePlus 9 Pro to carry an IP68 rating, but not the OnePlus 9 or 9E

The OnePlus 8 Pro was the first phone from the flagship killer’s lineup to feature an official IP water-resistant rating. It looks like that trend will continue next year with the OnePlus 9 Pro, as reliable leaker Max Jambor has revealed with a post on his Voice page.

According to Max, the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature an IP68 water resistance rating, meaning it can withstand up to 30 minutes in 1.5m of water. Prior to last year, OnePlus has included water and dust protection on its phones, but it was reluctant to get an official IP rating due to costs.

However, now that the brand offers a whole lineup of phones to choose from, it has now given in to pressure from fans to add an official IP rating on its most expensive model. While the OnePlus 9 and mysterious 9E are expected to follow the previous trend of including some protection but without any official IP rating.

OnePlus is set to debut its new phones in March of next year, with the biggest surprise being the addition of a third more affordable model named the OnePlus 9E. Like many other brands these days, OnePlus is looking to capitalize on every price level and the OnePlus 9E is expected to be the competition for phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Little is known about the OnePlus 9E, but one thing is for sure, the closer the event gets, the more info you can expect to leak out. Back at the end of November, we got our first look at the OnePlus 9 Pro thanks to some renders from Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as OnLeaks on Twitter.

It’s only a matter of time before we get a glimpse at the other two models and learn more about the specs.