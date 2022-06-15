If you have a modern smartphone, laptop, or Chromebook, you likely know that one of its notable features is its fast charging.

Gone are the days of having to be plugged in for hours at a time to fully replenish a battery. Today’s top tech can often pick up enough juice to get through a full day after only a half hour of being plugged in.

Unfortunately, not every new product comes with a charger that’s capable of delivering the fastest speeds and efficiency. We’re sometimes left to purchase a charger on our own.

Should you need to pick up a new charger you may want to consider something with Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. Not only is it more efficient but it also runs cooler and allows for smaller product designs.

The UltimatePower 120W GaN USB-C PD Wall Charger, from EZQuest, is a terrific example of what GaN can do. Priced just $80, it’s smaller than traditional chargers, including Apple’s 96W USB-C charger.

Capable of charging three devices at one time, it allows for one at 18W, one at 65W, and one at 30W. Moreover, it supports all of the fast and quick charging protocols found in today’s handsets.

The charger houses Intelligent Power Allocation which adjusts output based on how many devices are connected and their respective type. If both USB-C ports find a laptop and a phone, the charger allocate 90W to the laptop and 30W to the handset. If both devices happen to be laptops, the charger allocate each 60W.

The EZQuest UltimatePower 120W GaN USB-C PD Wall Charger comes with a braided two meter USB-C to USB-C cable with reinforced ends. Additionally, it includes a EU pin converter so you can take the charger with you should you travel overseas.

Learn more about this charger, and a range of other charging options at EZQuest’s website where you can also purchase them. You may also want to swing by its Amazon store as there may occasionally be sales on select products.