The video doorbell space has been a fun one to watch over the last few years. Whereas it was largely Ring’s game to lose a few years back, the market has quickly expanded to include the likes of Google (Nest), Arlo, Toucan, Simplisafe, Wyze, and others.

EZVIZ, no stranger to home security and cameras, has a Wi-Fi Video Doorbell that provides a fairly robust suite of features with a surprisingly low price tag. If you’re on the hunt for a smart doorbell or one with video capabilities, consider checking out the EZVIZ DB1C Wi-Fi Video Doorbell.

The DB1C offers dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity which means it will connect to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks. This makes setup incredibly easy.

With a microSD card slot, the EZVIZ DB1C can capture and store video files locally, making it so that you don’t have to pay for a cloud storage account. However, if you’d like, there are options available for that, too.

$5.99/month or $59.99/year – Access seven days of video history per camera

$10.99/month or $109.99/year – Access 30 days of video history per camera

Should you have more than one EZVIZ unit, you have a few similar options for up to four cameras.

$8.99/month or $89.99/year – Access seven days of video history for up to four cameras

$15.99/month or $159.99/year – Access seven days of video history for up to four cameras

The camera has a 1,536 x 1,536 pixel resolution and can capture Ultra HD video at 15 frames per second (fps). The DB1C uses three infrared LEDs for night vision up to 16 feet of black and white video and it has a 170-degree vertical field of view.

The DB1C supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistant commands and can integrate with a variety of third-party devices using IFTTT.

The mobile app features a dashboard for controls and settings, including watching a live stream with pause and mute. Each time something is captured it is stored with a thumbnail for quick identification.

Tucked inside the app are options for status and IR lights, notifications and alarms, Wi-Fi settings, cloud storage, motion detection, schedules, and more.

You may want to play around with human shape detection and image change detection; sometimes we would find it captured rain or larger bugs and give us false positive. Then again, I’d rather catch stuff that isn’t critical instead of missing things.

In my testing I found the EZVIZ DB1C to capture bright video with high-resolution images during the day. Likewise, at night it recorded crisp clips in black and white. Notifications came immediately, giving me real-time two-way audio with those at my front door.

You can learn more about the EZVIZ DB1C at the manufacturer’s website; it’s available to purchase through Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers for about $110.