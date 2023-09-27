World-leading smart home technologies company, EZVIZ has announced the new PS1300 Portable Power Station. This is coming at the right time for power boost in the home or when out on camping trips.

Consumers can rely on the new power station as it keeps devices and appliances powered at odd moments. Users can enjoy their favorite cuppa or TV program no holds barred.

Power your devices in multiple power ports

The PS1300 is manufactured to power devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, cameras, drones, and other electronic devices.

Consumers have a variety of choices when it comes what to power with the PS1300. The power station is equipped with multiple output ports. These include AC sockets, USB ports, and DC outputs. Users can charge and power multiple devices simultaneously using three types of ports. There are six ports in total; 1x USB-C Fast-Charging Port, 3x USB-A Ports and 2x AC Outlets.

High capacity battery, low noise technology

This new power station uses safer, and more reliable LiFePO battery. It ensures up to 3,000 full charge and drain cycles for extensive everyday usage. Once the power goes out, the PS1300 takes over, providing power supply with switch over time below 15 minutes. Now, there’s no need for apprehension because of power outage on PC or TV. It comes with an ultra-powerful 1,324Wh capacity.

See Also: Hands On: EZVIZ C6N Smart Home Camera (Black)

Also, it comes with the capacity to reduce excessive noise levels while effectively charging devices. Granted, it won’t disturb you while working, sleeping or enjoying entertainment on any of your devices. Yet, at the same time as it performs its silent chores, your devices are being charged efficiently.

Recharge via solar panel

The PS1300 offers the convenience of recharging via compatible solar panels. Users need to purchase that separately. With this new technology, John Wu, product manager at EZVIZ says consumers can embrace a greener lifestyle by utilizing sustainable and cost-free energy sources.

The PS1300 power station is available for purchase from the company at the price of £1,399.99.