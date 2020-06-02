Facebook let users hide and delete old posts

We all love sharing and posting stuff on Facebook. But, those of us who have been on the social media site for any length of time know that they’ve probably posted something they regret, or later find simply embarrassing. Facebook will soon let you get rid of those troubling posts with a few simple taps or clicks.

Facebook helps sweep past mistakes under the rug

In the age of social media, even our old posts can come back to bite us. All it takes is one person to find a post from long ago to use against you. While you could take the time out to delete such posts manually, currently the process is very cumbersome.

Facebook has plans to streamline the process and let you do it in bulk. Even adding in options of including search filters to help you make cleaning up posts much easier.

Whether you have an embarrassing picture from your teenage years, or perhaps said something troubling some time ago, you will be able to hide or delete those posts. Or maybe you just want to clean up things that you were tagged in that no longer represent you.

Debuting exclusively on Facebook’s mobile app, and soon to desktop and Facebook Lite, users can Archive and/or Delete posts.

Archiving posts means they’re added into your personal collection, and not deleted. These could be posts you don’t want others seeing, but bring back nostalgia or hold special memories for you. Archived posts are removed from your timeline and are put in a personal collection only accessible to you.

Deleting posts works just the same. You can delete posts on your timeline. Initially you will get the option of deleting the post and waiting 30 days for it to get to permanently deleted. However, you can bypass this and delete the post immediately. Keep in mind that this will delete the post for good. It will not be possible to recover deleted posts, so think carefully.