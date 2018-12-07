Facer 5.0 now out, brings Facer Premium and a new Facer Feed

Facer, the popular app for customizing your smartwatch’s face, announced this week the arrival of Facer 5.0.

This is a major update which brings a bunch of new features to the table, the most note-worthy being Facer Feed.

Given that hundreds of new watch faces are being published on Facer every week, sometimes it might be a bit hard to keep track of them. Enter Facer Feed, a new way to browse the latest designs.

Create a profile on Facer, follow your favorite designers and Facer Feed will show a collection of curated watch faces personalized to your own tastes. And the more you use Facer, the better it will become at telling which designs you might like.

Facer gets a Premium tier

Another novelty in Facer 5.0 is Facer Premium. This is touted as the first watch face subscription service which offers access to a massive database of premium watch faces (70k+).

To celebrate the launch of the new feature, Facer is offering a free 7-day trial to those signing up this month. The introductory price is $4.99/month.

In exchange for this fee, users will be allowed to customize every aspect of a watch face including color customization, interactive widgets, app launchers and more. Moreover, subscribers will get infinite tokens for the Daily Mix directly on their watch.

Next, Facer has added three new partners in its growing Watchmaker Series Program, which is reserved solely for partners from the traditional watch industry:

New watch faces from these new partners will start rolling out this month, but you should expect more to be coming soon.

What’s more, Facer 5.0 brings support for a series of new smartwatch models including:

Fossil Sport

Montblanc Summit 2

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Skagen Falster 2

TicWatch Pro

Last but not least, Facer now benefits from full iOS support, so users can connect their Wear OS or Tizen smartwatches to their iPhone without a problem.

Facer also took the opportunity to reveal that the app has hit 3 million installs. Have you ever tried Facer? With Facer 5.0 out this might be the perfect time for you to do so.