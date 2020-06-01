Father’s Day 2020 discounts from Mobvoi

Mobvoi, the maker of TicWatch and TicPods is offering discounts on its line of products once again for Father’s Day 2020.

TicWatch Discounts

The TicWatch C2, with the Snapdragon Wear 2100 and featuuring a classic design and 2-day battery life, is discounted from now until June 30th. It is usually $169.99,but it is now 25% off at $149.99.

The S2, which is geared more towards outdoors users, is $152.99, 15% off of its usual price.

The Pro 2020, with military-grade durability and 2-30 days of battery life, is $220.99, a 15% savings from the usual $259.99 price point.

The Pro 4G/LTE, with cellular connectivity, is available for 20% off of its original price of $299 at $239.20.

TicPods Discounts

The TicPods 2, with touch controls, 23-hour battery life, fast charging, and noise cancellation, are 15% off at $84.99.

The TicPods 2 Pro, with voice commands, voice assistant, and head gesture controls are normally $139.99, are $118.99, a 15% discount.

These Father’s Day discounts are available from June 10th to the 21st, except where otherwise noted for the TicWatch C2.