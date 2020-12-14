FCC moves to remove Huawei and ZTE equipment from comms networks

In The United States, Huawei and ZTE are designated as national security threats by the FCC, possibly due to subverting sanctions.

The sanctions from about a year ago tried to stop Huawei and ZTE technology from entering United States communications networks, and now they are attempting to remove already present technologies, in a move so lovingly called “rip and replace” by Commissioner Ajit Pai.

The FCC has moved to publish a list of communications equipment and services that are said to be national security risks as determined by a variety of United States government agencies in addition to asking Congress to appropriate around $1.6 billion for the Secure and Trusted Communications Network Reimbursement Program, which will help offset the costs of replacing these pieces of equipment and services for small providers of communications services. Certain carriers, or eligible telecommunications carriers to remove funded equipment and replace it with equipment from trusted vendors.

