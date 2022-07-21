Let’s be honest; things are pretty tough out there for some of us. High gas prices, rising inflation, and economic uncertainty are big parts of our lives right now. Some have taken to curbing spending, pinching pennies, or generally tightening their budget.

If you’re among those who might like some help with finances and purchases, you may want to check out Fetch Rewards. Likewise, if you’re the type of person who appreciates a good rewards or incentive program, you’ll also want to pay attention.

Unlike some programs, Fetch Rewards is not the sort of system that asks you to change your buying and spending habits. It doesn’t force you to shop in new places or take a risk with unfamiliar merchants. Rather it’s designed to help you get more from the purchases you’re already making and from the same places you’ve been shopping for years.

We’ve highlighted a number of apps that reward users with free stuff but none of them are quite as robust as what Fetch Rewards offers up. Not only does it work with your current lifestyle, but it’s free to use and requires almost no effort. And on top of that, the gift cards you earn are from all the retailers, restaurants, and other stores you frequent.

The process could not be any easier. Simply snap a picture of your receipt, or share your e-receipt from stores or restaurants, and you’re on your way to earning points. Those points can be redeemed in the form of gift cards, donations to charity, entering sweepstakes and drawings, and more.

Fetch Rewards is a top app for both Android and iOS devices and has a 4.6 and 4.8 star rating, respectively. There are millions of people out there going about their lives, earning free gift cards and getting rewards or cash back from Fetch. We bet you have a friend or two who have used it or are currently nabbing gift cards to Amazon, Starbucks, Walmart, Target, and other retailers.

Fetch Rewards will hook you up with freebies and incentives for shopping at your favorite grocery store. Moreover, it will also help you earn extra points for purchasing from hundreds of partner brands.

If your shopping cart typically has Doritos, Cottonelle, Colgate, Dove, Ben & Jerry’s, Lysol, Pillsbury, or Huggies, you’re poised to fast-track your free rewards. There are brands and products across a whole spectrum of categories who can put money back in your pocket just for snapping a photo of your receipt.

Fetch has been in the game for a long time, racking up plenty of accolades and distinctions. As of today there are more than 13 million active users who have scanned some two billion receipts along the way. In fact, just in 2021 alone there were some $73 million in gift cards doled out to users.

To learn more about Fetch Rewards, simply head to its website or to its blog where you’ll find answers to any questions you might have. And if you’re new to it, there are plenty of tips and pointers to help you get the best experience.