File share app Smash changes the game for sharing files

Smash is a new entry in the file-sharing app market. While the market is already clustered with apps like WeTransfer, Firefox Send, etc Smash does something a lot of those apps don’t. The service is available on the web and on the Google Play Store.

Many of you might already be used to your daily drivers. Sites like WeTransfer, Mega, and many other services that you have been using for several years now. With each aforementioned service comes certain caveats, like size limitations, creating an account, or ads, among others.

Why Smash should carry your transfer needs forward!

Smash is:

Completely free

No login or sign-up required

Unlimited file sending size

Instantly share a link via WhatsApp and other apps on Android

No ads (web or android app)

File compression doesn’t take place, a great way to send raw files

Password protection for the link

Preview the files you have been sent

Files are encrypted while in transit, only people with the link can view the files

The site and the app are both minimalistic and clean in design. You don’t feel enamored by anything in the background or the foreground. You just focus on sending and receiving the files without any distractions. The way they were meant to be sent!

The files are automatically deleted after 7 days by default, but you can change it 14 as a free user. Another plus point for the service.

In a cluttered space of apps and web services, it has become increasingly difficult to transfer files over the internet without sacrificing the comfort of privacy or quality. Smash let’s you maintain your privacy and enjoy the content you share without decreasing the quality of what you share, all of this available for free without any file share limits!

Smash’s client portfolio also includes some big names like Disney, Warner Brothers, Universal, and many other major corporations!

Smash does offer a premium plan if you plan on using the service for the long-term.

Smash does like a real game-changer in the file-sharing space. Let’s see if it holds enough water to create a splash.

If you’ve tried Smash, let us know in the comments section below!