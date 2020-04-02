Fitbit Charge 4 goes on sale for $150

It's the first Fitbit tracker to have built-in GPS capabilities

Fitbit’s latest wearable, the Charge 4, has arrived and signals a company that’s not content to stand in place. Available for pre-order, the $150 device is the first Fitbit tracker to employ built-in GPS.

Although it looks much like its predecessor, the Charge 3, the new model packs features typically reserved for its smartwatches. Present in the Charge 4 are Spotify controls, Fitbit Pay, notifications, smart wake, and an SpO2 sensor.

The integrated GPS means that wearers no longer have to take out their phone when running, hiking, or biking. Indeed, the Charge 4 will track distance, speed, heart rate, and much more. Yes, there’s also a heart rate monitor.

The Charge 4 is water resistant up to 50 meters and is designed to be worn continuously. As such, it comes with a battery that lasts up to seven days.

The Fitbit Charge 4 comes with a new Active Zones Minutes fitness metric which can automatically detect when your heart rate is at a sustained, heightened level. The tracker can active minutes and is designed to promote at least 30 activity minutes per day.

The Active Zones Minutes score is calculated using height, weight, and fitness levels. Similar to how it tracks a sleep score, it’s designed to encourage a healthy lifestyle and wellness choices.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is available in mauve, blue, and black for $150. A Charge 4 Special Edition runs $20 more and comes with a secondary reflective band for night activity. Shipping is expected to commence April 13.

The Charge 4 comes with a 90-day trial of Fitbit Premium, which features fitness programs, classes, and personalized challenges to help you create and hit wellness goals.