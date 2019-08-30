Fitbit launches “game changer” Versa 2 smartwatch

It’s an interesting time to purchase a wearable as multiple vendors are in the process of rolling out new products. Samsung has its Galaxy Watch Active2, Fossil has the Gen 5, and Apple’s expected to launch its latest watch.

Fitbit Versa 2

Fitbit has thrown its name back in the mix, this week offering up its refreshed Versa wearable. The Versa 2, as it’s known, is a $200 unit that features Amazon Alexa connectivity and boasts a better display and enhanced battery. It also has a faster processor, too.

Users can trigger Amazon Alexa by pressing and holding the single side button, however you won’t hear any audible response; the Fitbit Versa 2 watch doesn’t have a speaker.

The Versa 2’s AMOLED display comes with an optional always-on screen, which means it will stay on to show time, date, and battery life.

In terms of cool features, the Versa 2 lets wearers control Spotify, letting them manage music and podcasts from their wrist. Additionally, it allows for Fitbit Pay to make wallet-free payments by tapping the watch to terminals.

Fitbit has long offered basic sleep tracking, but it’s expanding that tech with the Versa 2. A new feature called Sleep Score rates the quality of your sleep based on heart rate, length, and time spent in light, deep, and REM sleep.

According to Fitbit, the battery life is up to five days for the Versa 2. This will change, of course, based on how much users play with music, notifications, and whether they opt for the always-on screen.

Fitbit Premium

Fitbit is also launching a new paid service called Fitbit Premium. Priced $9.99 per month, it provides a host of personal insight, advanced sleep features, dynamic workouts, and coaching. On the horizon are games and challenges.

Availability

The Fitbit Versa 2 is available for pre-order now on fitbit.com and will also be offered at select online retailers on September 15. Available in a range of colors, it’s $200 for all standard models.

A Special Edition of the Versa 2 features a woven nylon band and will run $230. For the money you’ll get an extended 90-day Premium trial and an extra classic band.