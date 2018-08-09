Fortnite available to more than just the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 at launch

The guys over at SamMobile have discovered that Fortnite isn’t just exclusive to the Galaxy Note 9. Apparently, it’ll be available to all Samsung Flagships, starting with the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy Tab S3, on up.

SamMobile confirmed it to be working on the Note 8 and S9+, though both devices featured lower graphics settings and a lower frame-rate than we’d expect to see on the Note 9.

To install it, hit this link in your Galaxy device’s browser and install it manually. So far SamMobile was only able to confirm it works in the Netherlands and India, but it might work outside those countries as well. Were you able to get it to install? Let us know if you did, and where you are!

Samsung Exclusivity

Fortnite was rumored to be a 30-day exclusive to the Note 9, but it sounds more like it’ll be only a few days. This news will likely bring a collective sigh of relief for non-Samsung gamers.

If you’re interesting in participating in the forthcoming Fortnite beta for Android, sign up for updates here, and play the waiting game with the rest of us.

With 125 million users across all platforms, Fortnite is far and above the hottest game on the planet right now. Bringing Android into the fold will only bolster that number by leaps and bounds – maybe even breaching the 200 million user mark.

We aren’t sure how long it’ll be until we can get Fortnite on our non-Samsung phones, but count me among those waiting with baited breath for that day. We’ve been waiting since March – we can wait a couple more days.

…Right?