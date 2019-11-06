Fossil HR hybrid watches feature always-on display, physical hands

First spotted in September, Fossil’s new smartwatches have officially gone on sale. The new Fossil HR line is made of two models, both of which are hybrid devices. More specifically, the watches have physical hands, digital displays, and a blended smart experience.

Whereas initial speculation was that the new watches would potentially run Wear OS, that no longer appears to be the case. In fact, there’s nary a word about the platform in its description. Indeed, these watches are managed in the Fossil Smartwatches app.

The Fossil HR have circular low-power, always-on, monochromatic displays which show weather, app notifications, activity tracking, and more.

Paired with the physical hands, this gives wearers a watch experience that allows for up to two weeks of battery life per charge.

The new watches feature Bluetooth 4.2 and are compatible with Android phones running 5.0 or later and iOS phones with 9.0+ or later.

This is certainly not the first hybrid watch on the market and it’s not the first from Fossil. We like that the design language is stylish and sophisticated, resembling other quality watches. It’s easy to go “generic” with a hybrid watch and lean more on function over form.

The Fossil HR watches can be had in two designs: HR Charter and HR Collider. Pricing starts at $195 for both and each has a number of strap and face options.