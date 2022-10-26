Fossil recently released its Gen 6 Wellness Edition wearable, making the smartwatch its first Wear OS 3 product in its portfolio. If the model sounds familiar, it’s because Fossil also has a standard version of its Gen 6 on the market, announced earlier this year.

The notable feature in the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition experiences comes through its Wellness App. Other than that, it’s largely the same physical design.

Features of Gen 6 Wellness Edition

The new Gen 6 Wellness Edition boasts a 1.28-inch AMOLED round display wrapped in a 44mm case; it’s offered in rose gold and silver. Other details include 3ATM splash resistance, built-in Amazon Alexa, and sensors for tracking blood oxygen saturation and heart rate.

Staying with the wellness aspect, the wearable can automatically detect workouts, offer up insights on your sleep, and measure the amount of oxygen used during exercises.

The Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip presents nothing new as it is two years old now however the smartwatch touts 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

What this means for users

Those who love being the first to experience new technology will enjoy using this first Wear OS 3 smartwatch. They’d not only buy it for its updated version or Wear OS, but also gain the extra fitness tracking features.

Some users may wait for their older Gen 6 smartwatches to later get the Wear OS 3 update but it’s unclear if and when that will happen.

This latest Gen 6 Wellness Edition is available now for $300 in a variety of wrist band colors through Fossil’s website.