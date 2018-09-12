Fossil’s Q smartwatches get special digital watch dials designed by Mandy Moore, KJ Apa

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Back in August, Fossil unveiled its latest smartwatch efforts, the Q Venture HR and Q Explorist HR. These new wearables combine both fashion and technology into a chic, attractive package.

Now company unveiled a new collection of digital watch dials for the two models designed by Fossil’s new ambassadors that are bound to make them even more fashionable. Actress Mandy Moore, actor KJ Apa and artist Darryl Westly all joined forces with the fashion tech company to create their own watch dials for the Q Venture HR and Q Explorist HR.

Fossil’s new smartwatches have a new face

Moore’s creations were inspired by her newly renovated home and feature a marble background with colorful specks. As for Apa, his inspiration came from his Samoan heritage, as well as his passion for art and music. Lastly, we have Westly who has created visually compelling collages that reflect his unique artwork featuring elements of hyperrealism and architecture.

The new watch dials will automatically roll out on all Fossil Q devices beginning September 10. So if you have one at your disposal, check to see if they have been made available for you. If that’s not the case just yet, you might have to wait a bit.

Fossil introduced the two new Q smartwatches this summer and bundled them with what the company is calling Gen 4 tech. That includes a heart rate tracker on the back of the device, GPS and a waterproof design for taking your watch to the pool with you. There’s also an NFC chip inside that will allows users to make payments through services like Google Pay.

Each watch is running on a Snapdragon 2100 chipset, but keep in mind that Qualcomm just unveiled the Snapdragon 3100 whose main purpose is to bring longer battery life for wearables. Even so, Fossil says its smartwatches should last for over 24 hours.

Fossil also plans to release a Snapdragon 3100 smartwatch soon, although Montblanc and Louis Vuitton are expected to release products based on the new platform sooner.

Q Venture HR

Q Explorist HR