Fossil’s first Snapdragon Wear 3100-based smartwatch is a colorful and sporty one

Fossil today has unveiled its first smartwatch based on the new Snapdragon Wear 3100 wearable platform. It’s called the Fossil Sport and as the name indicates, it’s a smartwatch aimed at health and activity enthusiasts.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

At the same time, the Fossil Sport is perhaps the most colorful Fossil smartwatch yet. The product will be launched in two case sizes (41 and 43 mm respectively), six colorways and with 28 silicon strap options.

The Fossil Sport is based on the newly redesigned Wear OS which comes equipped with a few and upgraded features including extended battery life, a new battery saving mode and enhanced ambient mode.

Fossil proves that sporty smartwatches can be stylish

The wearable relies on a pretty large 350 mAh battery and in combination with the new power-efficient Snapdragon Wear 3100 will be able to able to offer extended battery life. According to Fossil, the Sport will be able to sustain up to 24+ hours of battery life + 2 additional days in battery saver watch mode. The watch has rapid charging, so users should be able to fully recharge the gadget in under an hour.

As expected from such a sporty device like this, the new Fossil is riddled with sensors including a heart rate one, NFC, GPS, Ambient Light and Gyroscope. This rich array will provide all provide owners with a plenty of features.

Fossil has created three hero watch faces for its first Snapdragon 3100 watch, which integrates Google Fit to display progress towards two new activity goals: Move Minutes and Heart Points. Google created these based on recommendations from the American Heart Association and World Health Organization.

On top of that, the Fossil Sport will also ship pre-installed with some apps including Spotify and Noonlight, an app designed to provide assistance and comfort.

The smartwatch will go on sale on November 8 via Fossil’s official store for $255. The product’s availability will be extended to select Fossil retail stores, come November 12.

The watch will also be part of a new campaign led by model and marathoner, Candice Huffine.