For the uninitiated, today is an unofficial Star Wars holiday known as May the Fourth, a reference to the line “may the force be with you.” However, all you need to know is that Stadia is giving away Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to its Pro subscribers. Unfortunately, without a Pro subscription, you’ll be looking at paying $40 on Stadia to own the game.

That’s still a discount from its regular $60 retail price though. If you prefer to play it locally on your PC instead of streaming, then Steam has it discounted for $20 to celebrate the holiday as well. Console players can even pick it up even cheaper from Best Buy for the PS4/PS5 or Xbox One starting at $15.

Advertisements

Overall, picking it up from Stadia is the best deal, if you sign up for the Pro subscription for one month, because that will only set you back $10 in total. After your one-month trial is up, you can still play it for free, the quality will just be lowered to 1080p with stereo sound. You better hurry though, May the Fourth only lasts for one day, before you know it, it’ll be Revenge of the Fifth.

Whether you’re a Star Wars fan or not, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a fun action game with challenging lightsaber combat. You follow the journey of Cal Kestis, voiced by Cameron Monaghan, as he tries to evade the Imperial Inquisition. Along the way, you meet some new friends and discover new Jedi powers as you battle a variety of enemies with the force and a customizable lightsaber.

If you’d like to celebrate the Star Wars holiday without dropping any coin, then check out the Easter egg in Google Search today. Just type in “Star Wars day”, “R2D2”, “May the 4th”, “ewok”, “stormtrooper”, “lightsaber”, or “C3PO” and you’ll be greeted with some festive Star Wars confetti in your browser.