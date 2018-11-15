Since the debut of Apple’s Airpod wireless earbuds we’ve seen a number of audio brands stepping into the space. A few years ago the trend was to transition away from wired to Bluetooth. Today, it’s all about cutting out any and all cords.

As the number of players offering truly wireless earbuds grow, consumers reap the benefits. Selection grows, prices drop, and we all win. One company to keep an eye on, Funcl, has thrown its proverbial hat in the ring, kicking off a new Indiegogo campaign.

Launched on Indiegogo today, the Funcl W1 and AI are quality earbuds with affordable price tags. They’ll ship in December and will run $19 and $54, respectively, under the Indiegogo campaign. Actually, if you click here, you can get the Funcl AI for $49!

We’ve received a pair of each of these earbuds and have been using them off and on over the last few weeks. Thus far they’ve proven to be excellent options, particularly for their price.

When it comes to the W1, it’s truly crazy to fathom that you can get this sort of experience for less than a steak. The AI is no slouch, either, and provides us lightweight, quality sound with solid battery life.

The two earbuds share a number of features in common, including Bluetooth 5.0 technology, touch controls, automatic on/off, and IPX5 waterproof and sweat-proof coating.

The Funcl W1 has a 150ms optimized latency which is slower than what you’d get from other, pricier options. The AirPods and Bose SoundSport Free have 100ms, for example, while the Jaybird Run have 60ms reponse.

As far as battery goes, you’ll get 4.5 hours of playtime per charge. The carrying case that comes with the earbuds houses its own battery and can provide a total of 18 hours of listening.

The Funcl AI deliver 6.5 hours of playback on a charger with the carrying case packing a total of 24 hours. Moreover, the latency is much lower at 60ms and the earbuds also support the Qualcomm aptX audio format.

With a full month to go on the Indiegogo campaign there's definitely time to get in line for the Funcl earbuds. More than 4,400 others have already funded the project to the tune of 3X over and growing. Pick either model in black or white.

The Funcl AI are available at a promotional price of $49.