Samsung serves up new Galaxy A phones for US, including 5G models

Devices will be available as soon as April 9

Samsung on Wednesday announced a number of new phones as part of its ever-expanding Galaxy A family. Included among the upcoming devices are Samsung’s first Galaxy A handsets with 5G support.

As we’ve seen in other Samsung Galaxy A models, the phones are priced more affordably than the flagship line yet still retain a moderate amount of hardware. Whereas the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note hover at the top, these fill in the spaces below.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s on the horizon for Samsung’s new Galaxy A phones.

Galaxy A01

Priced just $110, the phone features a 5.7-inch HD display as well as a 13-megapixel main camera and depth camera on the rear. Additionally, it includes a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage (with microSD expansion). Available on April 9 through Verizon.

Galaxy A11

Slightly up the ladder at $180, this one has a larger 6.4-inch LCD display and a more generous 4,000mAh battery with fast charging. Similarly, it has a 13-megapixel rear camera with a wide angle camera, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and rear fingerprint reader.

Galaxy A21

For $250, customers get a 6.5-inch HD display and 4,000mAh battery with fast charging. Moreover, there’s 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, plus the microSD expansion card slot. The rear houses a 16-megapixel main camera, a wide camera, and a macro camera.

Galaxy A51

At $400, this mid-range experience includes a 6.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a microSD expansion card slot. As for cameras, there are four of them on the back, including a 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel wide, macro, and depth cameras. Rounding things out are a 32MP front-facing camera, in-display fingerprint rader, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging. Verizon and Sprint will carry this phone starting April 9.

Galaxy A51 5G

Nearly identical to its 4G counterpart, this phone is priced $500 and includes a 4,500mAh battery with 6GB/8GB RAM.

Galaxy A71 5G

Priced $600, this one dials things up with a 6.7-inch screen, a better (64-megapixel) camera experience, and faster charging speeds at 25W.

General Availability

For the models listed above which do not have launch dates, Samsung indicates they’ll arrive “later this summer.”